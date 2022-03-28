Will Smith took to Instagram on Monday evening to apologize for slapping Chris Rock during the previous night’s Oscars ceremony.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith began, saying it was “unacceptable and inexcusable” for him to get up from his seat, climb onstage, and hit the comedian across the face after Rock had cracked wise about his wife in an apparently unrehearsed bit.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith continued. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

