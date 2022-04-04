Will Smith Biopic Shelved After Oscar Slap, Report Says

CHEAT SHEET
    Will Smith’s slap attack on Chris Rock is reportedly leading to the star’s upcoming projects in Hollywood getting canceled. Insiders say that a bidding war for the actor’s biopic, based on his bestselling autobiography Will, is now effectively over after Netflix and Apple pulled their bids following his bizarre Oscars meltdown. Plans for a fourth Bad Boys film have apparently been shelved as has a new Netflix project that was provisionally entitled Fast and Loose. A source told U.K. tabloid the Sun: “Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead relocate the funds and develop original ideas from new Black actors. Working with Will has become a risky business. They now plan on developing ideas with more family friendly stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan.” The King Richard star is due to attend a hearing on April 18 where he will learn if he is to be stripped of his Best Actor Oscar.

