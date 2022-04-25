Will Smith Traveled to India for Some Post-Slap Meditation, Report Says

Read it at People
A month after smacking Chris Rock on stage, Will Smith was spotted in public for the first time at a private airport in Mumbai, India. Sources close to the Academy Award-winning actor told People that Smith, 53, traveled to the country for spiritual purposes that will include yoga and meditation. Smith has apologized for the violent outburst, and resigned from the Academy, which banned the actor from events for 10 years. In a statement addressing the incident, Smith said, “Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”