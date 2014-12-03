Will Smith Tapped for ‘Suicide Squad’

CHEAT SHEET
Will Smith is officially set to star in Suicide Squad, the upcoming big-budget action movie based on the DC Entertainment saga about villains forced to be heroes, along with Tom Hardy, Jared Leto, and Margot Robbie. Warner Bros. confirmed the casting Tuesday. Smith will play Deadshot, best known as a Batman villain, while Hardy plays the group's leader, Rick Flagg. Leto will be the Joker, while Robbie will play Harley Quinn, his on-and-off girlfriend. Also starring will be Jai Courtney as Boomerang and Cara Delevingne, the model-turned-actress, who will play Enchantress, a sorceress. David Ayer is writing the script and directing. The film will be in 3D as well as 2D.