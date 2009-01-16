CHEAT SHEET

    Will Steve Jobs Lose His Pancreas?

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    Steve Jobs cited “more complex” health issues as his reason for temporarily stepping down from Apple. What might those issues be? Jobs had part of his pancreas removed during cancer treatment in an operation known as a "Whipple procedure" and medical experts say that he may need to have the rest of his pancreas taken out to manage side effects caused by the surgery. Jobs would have to take insulin frequently if that were to happen. Investors are watching the situation closely and Apple's stock has often plunged or risen on news of Jobs' health.

    Read it at Bloomberg