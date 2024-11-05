Will VP Kamala Harris Certify Her Own Election Result?

With the winner of the presidential race soon to be named, many may be wondering: if Democratic nominee and vice president Kamala Harris emerges victorious, will she certify her own election?

In her role as vice president, Harris is the president of the Senate, which means she will be responsible to declare the presidential election results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Precedent Turns Political

Once a routine precedent turned hot-button political move, the certification of the results happen every election. During the last certification, former Vice President Mike Pence was put under pressure by former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump to not certify the results. However, Pence proceeded to declare President Joe Biden as the winner, despite turmoil at the Capitol just a few hours prior.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence wrote in a letter to Congress at the time.

Harris Feels Obligation to Duty

Win or lose, Kamala Harris has a plan for Jan. 6, 2025, a spokesperson told Politico. A vice president has, and can certify the electoral votes even if they win. Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen has said that the vice president views the role as plainly ceremonial, and will tally up the electoral votes as many did before her.

The U.S. Constitution outlines the duty for presidents of the Senate: “The President of the Senate shall, in the Presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the Certificates, and the Votes shall then be counted. The Person having the greatest Number of Votes shall be the President,” reads the 12th Amendment.

Has a Candidate Certified Their Own Election Result Before?

Other former vice president’s have certified their own election results, both winning and losing. Those who have approved their own losing Electoral College ticket include Al Gore, 2001, and Richard Nixon, 1961. The 41st president George H.W. Bush, however, certified his own winning ticket in 1989.