William and Harry Have Rare Reunion at Uncle’s Funeral
SEE YOU NEVER
It wasn’t the best of circumstances that brought estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry back together. According to The Sun, both men attended the Norfolk funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellows, Princess Diana’s brother-in-law, on Wednesday. This marks the first time the two have seen each other since King Charles’ coronation last May. Despite earlier sources telling the paper that Harry was unlikely to attend, he showed up, which made one source “very happy” that both brothers were there. Another insider claimed that the brothers didn’t speak, however. Their lack of conversation is hardly surprising given the drama that ensued when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, said goodbye to royal life and moved to California. Fellowes, 82, worked as Queen Elizabeth II’s secretary in the 1990s and, per his obituary in The Times of London, was regarded by the queen as “the only one of my private secretaries I have held in my arms.”