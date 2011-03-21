William and Kate Choose Wedding Carriage

They’re certainly doing everything in their power to make this as royal an event as possible: Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday unveiled the horse-drawn carriage they will be using on their wedding day. The 109-year-old carriage is used by Queen Elizabeth when she is entertaining heads of state. If it rains, the couple will instead ride in the famous glass coach that Princess Diana and Prince Charles used in 1981. Kate will ride to the church in a Rolls-Royce Phantom VI—the same one that was attacked by rioters in December with Charles and Camilla as passengers. The pair will ride in the horse-drawn carriage after the ceremony, leading a procession of five coaches carrying maid of honor Pippa Middleton, best man Prince Harry and the young pages and bridesmaids.
