Attorney General Barr Teases Pelosi at Capitol: ‘Did You Bring Your Handcuffs?’

Attorney General William Barr jokingly asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she brought her handcuffs while on Capitol Hill Wednesday. “Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?” Barr asked Pelosi while at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service, according to reports. The New York Times reported that Pelosi “smiled” at the question and told Barr that the House sergeant at arms was around if an arrest was needed. Barr then reportedly laughed and walked away. This comes after the House Judiciary Committee voted last week to hold Barr in contempt for not handing over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full, unredacted report. However, House Democrats said they wouldn’t take Barr’s contempt vote to the full House this month. “I don’t think we’re going to jail people and put them in the basement,” Rep. Steny Hoyer reportedly said Wednesday, when asked if he’d support fining or jailing Barr.