Willis Tower Glass Cracks Under Family

A family in Chicago from California were in for a bit of surprise when they sat down on a viewing ledge 103 floors up in the Willis Tower in Chicago. As they rested, the ledge appeared to crack. “As soon as I put pressure on my palm to lift myself up, I just hear it, and I feel the glass just shatter,” Alejandro Garibay said. However, a Willis Tower spokesperson said, “Occasionally this happens, but that’s because we designed it this way. Whatever happened last night is a result of the protective coating doing what it’s designed to.” Apparently, the coating is supposed to crack to protect the structural pieces underneath it. Somebody should consider putting up a sign.