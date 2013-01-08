Winehouse Died Watching Her Videos

They tried to make her go to rehab, and we wish she had. A second inquiry into singer Amy Winehouse's death found she died of alcohol poisoning while drinking vodka alone in her bedroom and watching YouTube clips of herself. The raspy-voiced singer died from the fatal amount of alcohol in her blood and was found with two empty bottles of vodka next to her bed. She was watching YouTube videos of herself, which she hadn't done in a while, according to her live-in security guard. Winehouse's doctor said she had begun drinking again three days earlier out of boredom but wasn't depressed. “She specifically said she did not want to die,” she said.