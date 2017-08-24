Winning $758.7 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Massachusetts

CHEAT SHEET

    The winning ticket for the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history—$758.7 million—was purchased in Massachusetts ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing, Powerball officials said. Massachusetts Lottery spokesman Christian Teja initially narrowed the location down to Watertown, but corrected that early Thursday, saying the ticket was purchased at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23, and 26, and the Powerball number was 4. The biggest Powerball prize was claimed in 2016, when three ticket holders won a jackpot of $1.6 billion. Wednesday night’s drawing reportedly marks the largest prize ever to go to a single winner.

