Winston Groom, Author of ‘Forrest Gump,’ Dies at 77
ALABAMA’S FINEST
The state of Alabama is mourning Winston Groom—the celebrated author of the novel Forrest Gump—who has died at the age of 77. Gov. Kay Ivey described him as one of its “most gifted writers” and added: “While he will be remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a talented journalist and noted author of American history. Our hearts and prayers are extended to his family.” Groom’s alma mater, the University of Alabama, called him “one of our legends.” Forrest Gump became one of the most famous cultural creations of the late 20th century after it was adapted into an Oscar-sweeping movie in 1994. After that success, Groom wrote a follow-up in 1995 called Gump and Co. Groom is also known for his nonfiction work on the Civil War.