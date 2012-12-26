Winter Storm Claims Five Lives

CHEAT SHEET
The sudden storm that has dumped up to 15 inches of snow and caused thunderstorms, tornadoes, and blizzard warnings across the country has claimed at least five lives Wednesday. The storm has also wreaked holiday travel mayhem, resulting in more than 1,500 canceled flights. According to the National Weather Service, 12 to 18 inches of snow is still expected in New England and across New York, and dozens of minor accidents were reported as travelers made their way home from holiday celebrations. In Texas, one man died as rare tornadoes hit the Gulf Coast, and icy roads killed four in Oklahoma and Arkansas.