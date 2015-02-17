Winter Storm Shuts Down the South

CHEAT SHEET
    New England isn’t the only region getting slammed by winter weather. Washington, D.C. and the Southeast are snowed in—literally. Federal offices in Washington were closed Tuesday due to frigid temperatures and travel conditions. “It’s dangerously cold,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. State of emergency declarations were issued in Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia as all were hit with several inches of snow, including seven to 14 inches in Kentucky on Monday. “Please do not travel unless you have to,” said Nashville Mayor Karl Dean.

