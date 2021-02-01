Incoming Snow Dump Shuts Down Vaccination Sites in New York and New Jersey
DEEP FREEZE
A winter storm that has dumped well over a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest over the weekend is closing in on the Northeast—and its effects are already being felt. According to the Associated Press, coronavirus vaccination appointments in New York and New Jersey have been canceled and rescheduled, and wintry conditions in Washington, D.C. have forced President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a state of emergency beginning early Monday morning, which will mean that nonessential travel is restricted in the city. The National Weather Service warned that up to three inches of snow an hour could fall on New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut later on Monday, with some parts expected to face blizzard-like conditions with nearly two feet of snow.