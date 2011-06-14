Wisc. Court Reboots Anti-Union Law

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
After a brief stay in the cold, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has re-instated a contentious law that will end collective bargaining for the state’s unionized workers. The law, which caused weeks of protests around the capital and prompted Democratic legislators to flee in protest, was initially struck down by a district judge who found that lawmakers did not meet Wisconsin’s open meetings law when they first passed it. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court, however, disagreed—and added that its judgment has no bearing on whether the law is “wise public policy.”