Wisconsin Guv Urges ‘Peace’ After Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘We Have Work to Do Toward Equity’
‘TRAUMA’
Wisconsin politicians have joined the chorus of reactions following Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal Friday, with Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) releasing separate statements on the verdict. “No verdict will be able to bring back the lives of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, or heal Gaige Grosskreutz’s injuries, just as no verdict can heal the wounds or trauma experienced by Jacob Blake and his family,” Evers wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “No ruling today changes our reality in Wisconsin that we have work to do toward equity, accountability, and justice that communities across our state are demanding and deserve.”
Evers did not directly present an opinion on the Rittenhouse decision, instead calling for peace throughout Kenosha—a choice Sen. Johnson elected to half-follow, praising the decision while not mentioning Rittenhouse’s victims. “I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild.” Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges in the murders of Rosenbaum and Huber, as well as the attempted murder of Grosskreutz, following the police shooting of Blake last year.