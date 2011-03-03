Wisconsin Judge Orders Protesters Out

Get ready for some battle lines to be drawn in Madison. A Wisconsin judge Thursday ordered protesters to be removed from the Capitol building—while Gov. Scott Walker said he would not compromise with the unions. Since Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Administration has been allowing restricted access to the building—meaning guards only let new protesters in when an equal number have left. The pro-union protesters had sued for open access—and while a judge ordered the building must be re-opened, he also ordered that they had to leave. Walker said Thursday night that he would never compromise over the union issue, and said he would begin laying off 1,500 state workers by the end of the week if the Democrats did not return. “I want to be unique,” he said. “I want to be an innovator here.”
