Wisconsin Judge Strikes Down Union Law

Tough luck, Gov. Walker. A judge in Wisconsin has ruled a controversial new law that would have stripped public workers of collective bargaining illegal, because it violated the state’s open meetings law. Contrary to that rule, Badger State Republicans didn’t provide 24 hours’ notice for meetings on the bill. Republicans, led by Gov. Scott Walker, had overcome massive protests in Madison with a procedural move, but the decision makes that victory a pyrrhic one. The state Supreme Court is likely to rule on the law soon; meanwhile, both sides have mounted frantic efforts to recall members of the opposing parties, and Walker’s popularity has plummeted.