Wisconsin Man Spotted Wearing KKK Garb While Walking Dog
'TERRORIST ACT'
Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A Wisconsin man was spotted wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood and waving at passersby while walking his dog Friday evening. Charles Michael Booth was “out walking his dog, wearing a Ku Klux Klan shirt, drinking a beer and waving at the traffic,” according to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department. An image of Booth circulated on social media, prompting several calls to the sheriff’s department about the incident. But Sheriff Joesph Fath said he doesn’t “anticipate any follow-up on it,” as Booth was not committing any crimes. Local NAACP President Gregory Jones called Booth’s KKK garb a “terrorist act.” The display comes amid weeks of Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody.