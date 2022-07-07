Fresh Gun Violence Forces Ron Johnson to Pull Ad Downplaying Gun Violence
Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) campaign team had its hands full earlier this week as it desperately tried to pull a radio ad in which Johnson downplayed gun violence and said that “the latest mass murder in America didn’t involve guns.” Rather, Johnson referenced the recent deaths of 53 migrants and blamed Biden’s “open-border policy.” According to emails obtained by The Intercept, the ad was meant to run on July 6, two days after a gunman killed seven people in a mass shooting in Illinois. An email sent by the executive of a company that helped produce the ad, which was approved by Johnson and paid for by his campaign committee, said it needed to be “pulled ASAP,” and an email sent the next day from a representative at a different radio group said “it’s a little close” to the recent shooting. Johnson, a staunch opponent of gun reform, is in the midst of a tight race for reelection.