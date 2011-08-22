Witness Disputes Suspect’s Claims

CHEAT SHEET
A witness has disputed Gary Giordano’s claims that he and Robyn Gardner went snorkeling in Aruba the day she disappeared. The witness, who was fishing, said he saw Giordano and Gardner walking along the reef in the late afternoon of Aug. 2 but that they never went in the water. He added that he saw them drive away in a car but then did not see them return. Other witnesses stories have been inconsistent with Giordano’s. Gardner’s body has not yet been found, and investigators are still looking into the accidental life-insurance policy taken out on Gardner that named Giordano as beneficiary.