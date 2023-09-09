Witness to J.F.K.’s Killing Changes His Story 60 Years Later
NEW DETAILS
Paul Landis, one of the Secret Service agents closest to John F. Kennedy during his assassination, has come forward with a new accounting of events six decades after the fact that raise questions about the official version. The revelations center around the so-called magic bullet that struck and then exited the president before hitting then-Governor John B. Connally Jr. in such a way that caused injuries to his chest, thigh and wrist, according to conclusions drawn by the Warren Commission. Landis challenged that accounting of events, claiming he found the bullet lodged in one of the seats of the presidential limousine. Landis’ revelations came in an interview with The New York Times ahead of the publication of his memoir The Final Witness next month. The new account of events by the now 88-year-old contradicts conclusions drawn by the Warren Commission and some statements Landis filed with officials on the day of. On the possibility of there being multiple gunmen that day, Landis told the Times: “At this point, I’m beginning to doubt myself. Now I begin to wonder.”