Witness: Zimmerman Was Uninjured

The first eyewitness account of the events leading up to 17-year-old Trayvon Martin’s death has emerged: An anonymous man, his voice disguised, said on CNN that he looked out his window and saw Trayvon and George Zimmerman, the shooter, “scuffling” on the ground when two shots rang out. The witness says that Zimmerman then walked away with his hand on his forehead, looking “worried,” but not injured. Before peeping out, the man heard angry voices outside. The man says that he reported the details of the incident to the police when it happened. Police video of Zimmerman doesn’t appear to show any blood—contradicting Zimmerman’s story.