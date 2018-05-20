Witnesses: Santa Fe Gunman Taunted Victims, Sang ‘Another One Bites the Dust’

The suspected gunman in Friday’s deadly Santa Fe High School shooting reportedly taunted his victims as he gunned them down one by one. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, sang “Another one bites the dust” each time he allegedly shot a fellow classmate with his Remington 870 shotgun and .38-caliber handgun, according to sources cited by the New York Post. He also reportedly played a Japanese military anthem on his phone and at times cheered, “Woo-hoo!” Deedra Van Ness, the mother of one of the survivors, wrote on Facebook that she was told Pagourtzis shouted “Surprise!” before shooting through a closet door at several students hiding inside. At least two of them were killed, and Pagourtzis allegedly mocked those cowering inside by asking, “Are you dead?” The victims have been identified as eight students and two teachers. Authorities released their names on Saturday as students Kimberly Vaughan, Shana Fisher, Angelique Ramirez, Christian Riley Garcia, Jared Black, Sabika Sheikh, Christopher Jake Stone and Aaron Kyle McLeod. The two teachers were named as Glenda Perkins and Cynthia Tisdale.
