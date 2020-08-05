WNBA Players Don ‘Vote Warnock’ Shirts in Opposition to Kelly Loeffler
Several WNBA players are wearing shirts bearing the slogan “Vote Warnock” this week to express support for Georgia Democratic candidate for Senate Raphael Warnock and opposition to incumbent Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The two are set to face off in a special election for Loeffler’s seat on Nov. 3. In addition to players from the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury speaking out, a member of the team Loeffler partially owns, the Atlanta Dream, took to Twitter to boost Warnock. Elizabeth Williams wrote, “We are @wnba players, but like the late, great John Lewis said, we are also ordinary people with extraordinary vision. @ReverendWarnock has spent his life fighting for the people and we need him in Washington.” Loeffler has expressed opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement and to WNBA shows of solidarity with recent protests against police brutality, sentiments that have set her at odds with prominent league players.