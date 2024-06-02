WNBA Upgrades Foul on Caitlin Clark, Fines Angel Reese for Disappearing After Game
FLAGRANT
A hard foul on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was upgraded to a flagrant-1 violation after an official review of the play, the WNBA confirmed on Sunday morning. The previous night, Clark had been shoulder-checked by Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter as the rookie waited to receive an inbound pass from a teammate who still had the ball in her hands. Clark was sent sprawling to the floor, and the move was originally called as an away from ball foul, a more common offense. “I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the game, according to the Associated Press. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game.” The Fever went on to beat the Sky 71-70, with Fever coach Christie Sides calling the shoulder bump “unacceptable” and telling reporters she had submitted plays involving Clark to the league for review. Carter declined to answer questions about the play. After the game, the league also issued a $1,000 fine to Sky forward Angel Reese, a longtime college rival of Clark’s, for failing to make herself available to the media. A further $5,000 fine was handed down to the Sky for a media policy violation.