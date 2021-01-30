WNBA’s Layshia Clarendon Rejoices After Top Surgery
‘GENDER EUPHORIA’
Layshia Clarendon of the WNBA’s New York Liberty announced on social media Friday that they are experiencing “gender euphoria” after undergoing top surgery to have their breasts removed. “I’m usually not scared to share news publicly but the amount of hate, myths & ignorance surrounding Trans and Non Binary people’s existence actually had me debating sharing this joy,” Clarendon, 29, wrote on Instagram. “I want Trans people to know and see that we’ve always existed & no one can erase us!” The athlete shared several photos of the results of the Jan. 13 surgery. “It’s hard to put into words the feeling of seeing my chest for the first time free of breasts, seeing my chest the way I’ve always seen it,” Clarendon wrote. “Sighhhh...freedom... freedom at last.” The Liberty released a statement saying they were in full support of Clarendon’s decision to “live authentically.”