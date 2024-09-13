Wolf Blitzer Says CNN Is Cutting Away From Trump’s ‘Very Weird Statements’

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interrupted coverage of Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Thursday shortly after the former president took a shot at the appearance of one of the moderators from his debate with Kamala Harris earlier this week.

Trump was complaining to supporters in Tucson about his Tuesday night showdown with the vice president, replaying grievances towards the ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “These two people were bad news,” Trump said.

“They kept screaming at me,” Trump continued, apparently referring to the fact-checking they did of his statements during the debate, which at no point involved screaming. “I said: ‘Why are you screaming?’”

“I always liked him,” Trump said of Muir. “I’m not gonna watch him anymore. I’m not gonna watch him because he’s not legit, what he did. I’m not gonna watch him, and his hair’s not as good as it used to be, you know?”

He went on to attack Harris, using a mocking, stern voice while impersonating her.

“She came in last place in the primaries, and then she said: ‘Donald Trump is a threat to democracy,’” Trump said. “No, she’s the threat—she is a threat to democracy. But do you remember when she went out and she said thank you, do you remember that? It was the weirdest thing, am I wrong? Because they were saying JD and I are weird. No, we’re very solid people. She’s weird. And that vice president of hers is really weird.”

“Alright, we’re going to continue to monitor Donald Trump,” Blitzer said, cutting in on the coverage of the Republican nominee’s remarks. “He’s speaking in Tucson, Arizona right now, making all sorts of very weird statements, including that he had a ‘monumental’—his word—’monumental victory’ over what he called ‘comrade Kamala Harris’ at the debate earlier this week.”

Trump’s longtime adviser Kellyanne Conway told The Daily Beast last week about Trump’s personal admiration for Muir, while a former staff at ABC News said they’d heard Trump call Muir “handsome.”

Since the debate, however, Trump has claimed both Muir and Davis were biased against him to the extent that the event was “three on one.” He’s also called for everyone at the network to be fired.

Despite polling to the contrary, Trump has hailed the head-to-head as a resounding defeat for Harris and possibly his “best debate.” He also said Thursday that he won’t do another.