Woman Arrested After Allegedly Making Bomb Threat at New Jersey Naval Weapons Station

A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after driving to the gate of a New Jersey naval weapons station and stating that she had brought a bomb in her car. The driver had already been banned from Naval Weapons Station Earle after previous attempts to enter, and as officers were issuing her a citation, she told them she had a bomb, authorities there said. Officers apprehended her and issued a shelter-in-place order for the Mainside area of the base. Her car, a 2019 Nissan Altima, remained at the gate as Navy explosives officers arrived.