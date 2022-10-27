CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Woman Arrested After Sword Attack on Jacinda Ardern’s Office
ANGRY VISITOR
Read it at The Guardian
A woman has been arrested in connection with an attack on Jacinda Ardern’s office in Auckland, according to local reports. New Zealand’s prime minister was away on a visit to Antarctica at the time of the attack Thursday morning, which appeared to have involved a large machete or sword. Police said a 57-year-old woman had been detained. News outlet Stuff reported that a person was seen smashing a hole through the office door before throwing something inside, after which smoke came out of the building. Police said they were “making inquiries into a report of wilful damage” in relation to the incident. Reports suggest the building was unoccupied during the attack and no injuries were confirmed.