Woman Arrested in Hacking Case

Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of a 42-year-old British woman Monday in connection with ongoing phone-hacking investigations. The woman, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of engaging in money laundering. The arrest was made as part of Operation Weeting, the task force launched in January 2011 to look into allegations of phone hacking at prominent British media outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch, including the now extinct Fleet Street tabloid the News of the World. Former British prime minister Tony Blair was grilled by the Leveson Inquiry on Monday regarding his connections with Murdoch’s family and media empire.