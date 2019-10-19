CHEAT SHEET

    Woman Banned for Life From Royal Caribbean Cruises After Taking Dangerous Balcony Selfie

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

    Royal Caribbean cruise company confirmed that it removed a woman from its Allure of the Sea cruise ship and banned her for life this week after she climbed onto balcony on an upper deck of the vessel to take a selfie. The incident was reported by fellow passenger Peter Blosic who was fearful the woman might jump. “While on my balcony, I saw the woman climb on her railing,” he told CNN. “It happened so quickly. Not knowing what her intentions were, I alerted the crew. If I said nothing, and she was going to jump, that would be horrible.” Blosic posted a picture of the woman, who was wearing a blue swimsuit and standing with her hands above her head, on social media. The crew tracked her down and removed her from the ship when the vessel docked in Jamaica.

