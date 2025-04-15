Nick Carter has been accused of sexual assault for the fourth time in a new lawsuit.

Filed in Nevada, the civil complaint alleges that the Backstreet Boys member sexually assaulted a woman, Laura Penly, on more than one occasion during their relationship between 2004 and 2005. Penly further alleged that she contracted “various sexually transmitted diseases” which led to cervical cancer, according to a copy of the suit obtained by the Daily Beast.

Carter’s lawyers have denied the allegations in a statement.

The plaintiff alleges Carter assaulted her twice. His lawyers have denied the accusations in a statement. Iwi Onodera/Redferns

Penly, who says she was 19 when her relationship with Carter (then 25) started, claimed that the two had a “sexually intimate relationship” and would see each other “every few weeks.”

She added that the two had consensual sex at least three times before things allegedly took a turn. In one alleged encounter in 2005, Penly went to Carter’s apartment to watch a movie but he “told her no because the only reason she was there was to have sex.” She claims to have then been “forcefully” assaulted on his bed despite “saying ‘no’ multiple times.”

About two months later, Penly claimed she saw Carter again after he apologized and requested to see her again. He then allegedly isolated her in a bedroom and assaulted her a second time.

Carter (far-right) is a member of the popular ‘90s boyband the Backstreet Boys. Tim Roney/Getty Images

Penly also alleged that she asked Carter to wear a condom, but he “refused” because “he was ‘clean’ of sexually transmittable diseases.”

As a result, Penly claimed she was “infected” with “various sexually transmitted diseases, including the human papillomavirus (commonly known as HPV), a sexually transmitted infection known to cause health problems such as cervical cancer.” She further alleged that she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer a month after testing positive for chlamydia and gonorrhea in mid-2005.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Carter’s attorneys Liane K. Wakayama and Dale Hayes, Jr. denied the “nonsense” allegations.

Carter and Penly allegedly had a brief relationship in the early aughts. Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“This is just more of the same nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers who continue to abuse the justice system to try to ruin Nick Carter. It’s drawn from the same predictable playbook—lie in wait for decades until Mr. Carter is celebrating a professional milestone, then hide behind litigation privilege to make utterly false claims in an attempt to inflict maximum damage on Nick and his family,” the statement reads.

“Nick does not recall ever even meeting Laura Penly. He certainly never had any romantic or sexual relationship with her. Ever. The person making these claims has a documented history of financial and legal trouble, has filed for bankruptcy and has been sued for fraud – and whatever health challenges she may have faced have absolutely nothing to do with Nick.

“Not only will we fight this, we will be seeking sanctions against her legal team for enabling this frivolous action,” they concluded.

Carter’s attorneys said they will ‘fight this.’ Michael Kovac/Getty Images for On Our Sleeves

This marks the fourth lawsuit in a string of sexual assault cases against the Backstreet Boys member. In 2022, Shannon Ruth filed a suit against the singer alleging that he forced her to perform oral sex on him on a tour bus following a Backstreet Boys event in 2001.

Singer Melissa Schuman also filed a lawsuit against Carter two years ago, where she claimed that he drugged and raped her at his apartment in 2003 when she was still 17.

A third woman, Ashley Repp, also came forward against Carter in 2023 and alleged that he raped her on a yacht when she was 15.

Carter has denied all the allegations from Schuman, Ruth, and Repp, and countersued all three for defamation according to Rolling Stone. His defamation claim against Repp was subsequently dismissed last August however. He has not been charged with anything pertaining to the allegations. Just last month, Carter performed with the Backstreet Boys as part of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration concert.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Penly’s attorney, Gianna N. Elliot with Marsh Law Firm, said: “It takes profound courage and resilience for survivors of sexual assault to publicly come forward in pursuit of justice, particularly in the music industry that has long fostered a pervasive environment of sexual exploitation.”

“We hope that Laura receives the justice she rightfully deserves and that this lawsuit serves as a catalyst, empowering other survivors to raise their voices and hold their abusers to account,” Elliot continued.