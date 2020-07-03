Woman Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Raped Her ‘20 or 30 Times’ as a Teenager
A woman groomed by Jeffrey Epstein and his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell claims Maxwell raped her “more than 20 or 30 times” when she was a teenager in the 1990s. The woman, who asked for her identity to be concealed, told Fox News in an interview that she was willing testify against Maxwell, who was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in a remote New Hampshire mansion and charged with recruiting and grooming girls for underage sex. The woman said she was introduced to the pair by a friend in Florida, and Maxwell would often pick her up from school and take her shopping. She was sexually abused repeatedly by Epstein and Maxwell until she fell pregnant with Epstein’s baby at 16. She said the couple threatened her into silence and she aborted the baby.