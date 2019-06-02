Woman Dies Trying to Take a Selfie at a Waterfall

A woman has died after losing her footing while trying to take a selfie at the top of a waterfall near Lake Tahoe, authorities said. “This is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas,” the North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement. The woman, described only as a woman in her early 20s, was taking photos at Eagle Falls when she “lost her footing and went over” on Friday afternoon, the statement said. Her death marks the latest in a string of selfie-related fatalities in recent months, with a married couple plunging to their deaths while trying to take a photo in Yosemite National Park in October, and at least one person killed in a similar manner at the Grand Canyon this spring.