Woman Dies With Two COVID-19 Variants After Contracting Virus From Different People

A 90-year-old Belgian woman has become the first person known to have contracted two variants of COVID-19, likely from different people. The worrying discovery was announced by Belgian scientists who said the woman had both the Alpha and Beta variants when she died in March 2021. “This is one of the first documented cases of co-infection with two variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2,” molecular biologist Anne Vankeerberghen, author of the study released by the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), wrote in a statement. The patient was not vaccinated.