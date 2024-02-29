Woman Discovers WWII Air Raid Shelter Under Her Garden
SECRET TUNNEL
A woman discovered a 160-foot World War II air raid shelter hidden beneath her garden in Kent, England, according to Metro. Rebecca Hobson and her family were tipped off by neighbors to the existence of some WWII structure a few years after they first moved onto the property over a decade ago. In the last month, Hobson began to seriously investigate, and was shocked by what she discovered. “We thought it was going to be really small, but it was amazing and we were so shocked by the size of it,” Hobson said. She posted a virtual tour, showing a curved stone staircase that leads into a dust-covered bunker to her TikTok account, where it quickly went viral. In one video, Hobson wrote that the structure had been built to protect the town’s mothers and children from Nazi air raids during World War II. “We’ve asked the local school if they want to come and visit it and show the children,” Hobson told Metro. “I feel very privileged that we have this bit of history in our garden.”