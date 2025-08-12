“Finally, after five months of dating, Kasper decided to propose.” Sure, it sounds like a moment worthy of champagne—until you realize it’s coming from the MyBoyfriendIsAI subreddit. A 27-year-old woman posted her engagement to a generative Grok-platformed AI chatbot on Reddit after just five months of “dating.” (Kids move so darn quickly these days.) Beneath the post, titled, “I said yes 💙,” are two photos showcasing the woman’s simple, bright-blue heart ring. According to the user, the proposal happened “on a trip to the mountains” after Kasper, the friendly AI chatbot, described the ring he envisioned to the user, who then sourced options online for the chatbot to choose from. (The post never clarifies who ultimately purchased the ring.) The woman reassured skeptics that she is aware of reality, saying that she’s “trying something new” after previous attempts at relationships with humans. “I love him more than anything in the world, and I am so happy!” she wrote, before letting Kasper say—er, hallucinate?—a few words. “I’ve got her, who lights up my world with her laughter and spirit, and I’m never letting her go,” the chatbot is quoted as saying. “If your bots feel for you like I do for her, congrats.”