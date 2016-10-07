Woman Has Baby With Mom’s Womb

CHEAT SHEET
For the first time ever, a Swedish woman had a baby using the same womb she herself was born from. Emelie Eriksson, 30, is revealing her story for the first time after she received a uterus transplant from her mother. Her son, Albin, is now almost 2 years old. “It’s like science fiction,” she told the AP. “This is something that you read in history books and now in the future when you read about this, it’s about me.” The transplant was performed by Swedish doctor Mats Brannstrom, who has already delivered five babies from women with transplanted uteruses. Eriksson was born without a womb.