Woman Hiking With Husband and Child Plunges Off Arizona Cliff
NIGHTMARE
A California woman’s family hike with her husband and child took a tragic turn this week when she suddenly plunged 140 feet down the side of a cliff in Sedona, Arizona. Zynad Joseph, 40, was with her husband and 1-year-old when she took the fatal fall on Bear Mountain, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident reportedly happened so fast that no one immediately realized anything was wrong. “A group of hikers stopped after hearing yelling and discovered that the woman was seriously injured,” police said. Authorities said they still don’t know what led to the tragedy, but other hikers who were on the mountain at the time are being interviewed, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Joseph was reportedly still breathing as a bystander rushed to her side after she fell, but she succumbed to her injuries a short time later. The family had been renting an AirBnB in Sedona.