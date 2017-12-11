Woman: Larry King Groped Me, Put Fingers ‘in the Crack of My Ass’

Longtime talk-show host Larry King groped a woman on two separate occasions, according to allegations reported Monday by The Daily Mail. Terry Richard, who was once married to singer Eddie Fisher, told the Mail that King had groped her twice while posing for pictures at baseball awards dinners—once in 2005, and again in 2006. In a statement to the Mail, King’s lawyer denied all of Richard’s allegations. She alleged that during their photo-op, King put his hand down her backless dress and put “three or four of his fingers in the crack of my ass.” On the second occasion, King allegedly grabbed Richard so hard, he left a bruise. “Larry King is a groper,” Richard declared. “He groped me twice. He gets a thrill doing this in front of the camera, knowing I couldn’t do anything.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED