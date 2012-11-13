Woman Ordered to Hold ‘Idiot’ Sign

CHEAT SHEET
A judge in Cleveland ordered 32-year-old Shena Hardin to hold an “idiot” sign at a crowded intersection after she was caught on camera driving on a sidewalk to pass a school bus that was unloading children. Hardin must stand at a downtown intersection for one hour on Tuesday and Wednesday, as television crews live-stream the event. The sign reads, “Only an idiot would drive on a sidewalk to avoid a school bus.” Hardin also had her license suspended for 30 days and was ordered to pay $250 in court costs.