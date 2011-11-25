Woman Pepper-Sprays Shoppers

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Let the Black Friday horror stories begin. Competitive shopping turned violent at a Los Angeles–area Walmart when a woman fired pepper spray to keep other shoppers at bay. Police say 20 people suffered minor injuries from the spray and subsequent “rapid crowd movement.” Witnesses say they heard screams coming from a crowd of shoppers rushing for discounted Xboxes and Wiis. In North Carolina police used pepper spray to break up a Walmart melee, and gunfire was reported at another mall where shoppers were gathered.