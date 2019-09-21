CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
DOGGONE IT
Woman Quits Job, Searches 57 Days for Lost Dog—and Finds Her
Read it at The Spokesman-Review
A Washington state woman whose beloved border collie escaped from a hotel while she was on vacation in Montana quit her job as a postal worker to spend 57 days desperately searching for the dog. Carole King’s tireless quest to find 7-year-old Katie came to an end this week when she got a call from a man who had seen one of the hundreds of posters she had put up and spotted the runaway canine. “Tears were flying, we were screaming, everybody is high-fiving, hugging each other. People are stopping in their vehicles, getting out and hugging us,” King told The Spokesman-Review. The dog had lost 12 pounds and was severely dehydrated but is expected to make a full recovery.