Woman Says Andrew Tate Choked Her Until She Passed Out During Sex
‘LIKE A DARKNESS’
A 30-year-old marketing executive says controversial influencer Andrew Tate choked her until she passed out during sex and threatened to kill her, opening up about the incident in the new Channel 4 documentary I Am Andrew Tate. She says the whites of her eyes went red from him choking her adding that “he had this manic look in his eyes, like a darkness.” “He said he was going to kill me, he said that he owned me and that I belonged to him,” she explained in the documentary. The victim, who met Tate at a bar when she was 20 years old, said she hopes the British police will open a criminal case against him, saying “Hopefully I can help teach boys and girls what consent looks like. I believe there’s more victims out there and hopefully by sharing my story it will encourage more victims to come forward.”