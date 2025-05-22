Woman Shot Outside CIA Headquarters After Ignoring Checkpoint

A woman was shot at the entrance to the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, after she failed to stop at a gate as ordered, local police said.

The “security incident” took place around 4 a.m. Thursday, the CIA said. The woman was taken to a medical facility with “non-fatal” wounds, law enforcement officials told CBS News.

The CIA referenced the incident in a brief social post: “The front gate at Headquarters is closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes for Thursday, May 22nd.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.