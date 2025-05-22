U.S. News

Woman Shot Outside CIA Headquarters After Ignoring Checkpoint

The shooting comes after two people were shot dead in Washington D.C. after an event in the Capital Jewish Museum.

CIA entrance
KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

A woman was shot at the entrance to the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, after she failed to stop at a gate as ordered, local police said.

The “security incident” took place around 4 a.m. Thursday, the CIA said. The woman was taken to a medical facility with “non-fatal” wounds, law enforcement officials told CBS News.

The CIA referenced the incident in a brief social post: “The front gate at Headquarters is closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes for Thursday, May 22nd.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

