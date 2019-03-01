Woman Who Attacked 91-Year-Old Man With a Brick Sentenced to 15 Years

A California woman who attacked a 91-year-old Mexican man with a concrete brick last summer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles, had pleaded no contest in December to one count of elder abuse, infliction of injury for assaulting Rodolfo Rodriguez on July 4, leaving him with a shattered jaw and broken ribs. She also admitted to using a deadly weapon and that she inflicted great bodily injury on Rodriguez. A witness of the incident said Jones had been heard telling Rodriguez to “go back to Mexico” before she enlisted the help of several men to attack the elderly man, at one point allegedly claiming he had tried to “snatch” her daughter. Prosecutors said Jones was also convicted in 2017 of making other criminal threats, and was on probation at the time of the attack for that felony and for a misdemeanor.
