WomenBoycottTwitter for a Day Over Rose McGowan’s Suspension

Several big name celebrities have vowed to boycott Twitter on Friday as part of a protest triggered by Rose McGowan’s temporary suspension from the platform. McGowan, who has been at the center of the sexual harassment scandal surrounding movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, was temporarily booted from Twitter on Wednesday after she publicly railed against The Weinstein Company and figures she believed were complicit in Weinstein’s alleged abuse. While her account has been restored, the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest has erupted in response, with several celebrities and McGowan’s supporters vowing to take part in the “day-long Twitter boycott in protest of women’s voices being silenced.” Chrissy Teigen, John Cusack, Anna Paquin, Kathy Griffin, and Alysso Milano are among those who’ve vowed to take part.
